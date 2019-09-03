Editor,
Referring to Matt Grocott’s opinion piece “Socialism in America” in the Aug. 27 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal, I am amazed that a former mayor does not know the difference between socialism, communism and dictatorship. He mentions a Florida man who embraces socialism, despite his parents fleeing Cuba. They were fleeing communism, not socialism.
Grocott mentions China and the former Soviet Union.
Again, he confuses communism with socialism. Venezuela is mentioned. This is a complete different ball game. It is a socialist country only by name, truly being a dictatorship. Then he goes on calling the failed attempt by the Mayflower people to grow crops communally “socialism,” obviously not realizing that communism derives from commune.
And then he steps into another trap. Grocott says, “Socialism will not lead to equality for all but will lead to some having great wealth and the rest living in poverty.” So we must be living in a socialist country already, where 10% of the people amassed 80% of the wealth. Really? Did Grocott ever ask himself why countries with social agendas are doing so well, like all of Scandinavia, Germany and many other European countries?
Done right, socialism works in the best interest of all people. Grocott then laments about the wealth Biden, Sanders and the Obamas have amassed. He keeps mum about President Trump, who made his millions through bankruptcies, leaving investors and workers holding the shaft. Frankly, I am surprised that the Daily Journal printed his flawed opinion.
Franz Kemper
San Carlos
