Editor,
Matt Grocott, with his column on “Socialism in America,” (Daily Journal, Aug. 27 edition) warned of the growth of socialism. His main emphasis was “socialism will not lead to equality for all but will lead to some having great wealth and the rest living in poverty.” Which of the following popular socialism programs should be foregone? Social Security, Medicare, police and fire protection, libraries, highway systems and public transportation, food stamps, job training, public schools, housing assistance, child nutrition, the Federal Reserve, farm subsidies, the military, and the FDA? Are any of these programs leading to great wealth and the recipients living in poverty?
The case could be made that only unfettered capitalism places great wealth disproportionally in the hands of a top percentage while less fortunate are in poverty. Well-constructed socialistic programs are able to open equal opportunities to all whereby other methods would not. The column fails to recognize that America is an amalgam of many economic systems of which socialistic programs coexist with others. The nation is not likely to become a single pure system. Finally, the last paragraph of the column was a diatribe against Democrats (apparently no Republicans have similar outcomes) who have done well in personal purchases of real estate, having nothing to do with socialism, and everything to do with successful capitalism.
Rel Kempf
San Mateo
