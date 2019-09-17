Editor,
For the last several weeks, Matt Grocott’s opinions concerning socialism have dominated the “letters to the editor” section of the Daily Journal. President Trump recently tweeted that “If the Democrats win next year socialism will take over the country.” The Republican Party, conservative commentator Matt Grocott and Trump supporters have fallen in lock step behind the president. Some of the respondents to Mr. Grocott’s opinions have given detailed information about the negative aspects of socialism and have attempted to bond the Democratic Party to socialism. If someone were to ask President Trump what his definition of socialism is, he would probably say, “I don’t know. I’m just looking to throw mud and see what sticks to the Democratic Party and I found it: “Democrats are socialists.” That’s the slogan Trump supporters are going to rally around between now and Election Day. Who cares if Democrats are not socialists or communists, Trump supporters have found their rallying cry — and to think this all started from a Trump Twitter lie.
Art Gonzalez
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.