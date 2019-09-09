Editor,
After reading Matt Grocott’s piece “Socialism in America” in the Aug. 27 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal, I contacted a Trump supporter I know and asked him about Grocott’s opinion. He said that Trump supporters and the far right use the word “socialism” as a buzzword, just to fire up the Trump base. He said that they also use socialism as a cliche to mean everything that they think is wrong with America. So, when someone thinks about the welfare of someone else besides themselves, or when someone does something for the common good, or when the government enacts and enforces a law to protect the public’s safety and ensure the well being of its citizens, according to Grocott, that is socialism.
Grocott’s story of the pilgrims’ first two years of poor crop production because they worked as a community, then, magically, when they decided to grow their own individual crops, were more successful, is not true. There is no evidence that it ever happened (this story has been floating around Trump-world for a while).
But there is evidence in our history books of the Native Americans teaching the pilgrims how to plant crops and be successful. That is what really happened. Why do people like Grocott have to make things up, lie, or try to rewrite history, just to make their opinion sound correct? How pathetic.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
