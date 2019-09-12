Editor,
Why are we debating the good and bad about socialism when that issue was settled centuries ago when we were given a constitutional republic, as per Benjamin Franklin (if we would only keep it)? Why do some still insist on arguing for an alien system that we plainly do not want in America?
Matt Grocott made sensible points in his opinion piece “Socialism in America” in the Aug. 27 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal, and the letter-writers who railed against them are the ones who are confused, suggesting there’s an essential difference between communism and socialism. Maybe slight, but only in degrees of emphasis, not in fundamentals. May I refer those apologists to the official name of the former Soviet Union: Union of Soviet Socialist Republics? Anything there that isn’t self-explanatory?
Socialists may not like to be called communists, but all communists consider themselves socialists. I spent nine days in Cuba and spotted ‘Viva Socialism’ banners all across the country. Clarence Manion, former dean of Notre Dame University, even equated liberalism with commu-socialism and, as an author, I have tossed fascism and Naziism (national socialism) into the same pile.
Ironically, it was Wall Street capitalists who communized Russia in 1917, operating at 120 Broadway in New York City. To those who would like to make that happen here, I say your ideology will be opposed and defeated.
Aric Leavitt
Santa Clara
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.