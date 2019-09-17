Editor,
After reading the last two columns by Matt Grocott titled “Socialism in America,” I’ve notice a strong pattern of ‘Trump-isms’ in Grocott’s writing. These ‘Trump-isms’ include:
1). Repeating and passing the lies and untrue statements that Trump and Trump’s supporters say, without verifying if it is true;
2). Making stuff up, lying and trying to rewrite history, just to make his or Trump’s opinion true;
3). Repeatedly stating untrue statements over and over again, hoping that people will eventually think it is the truth;
4). Towing the line of the Republicans, the far right, Trump supporters and Trump himself, and using socialism as a buzzword to fire up Trump’s base;
5). Making comments or opinion about a subject-matter that he has little or no knowledge of (Just like Trump);
6). Doubling down on those same uneducated comments and opinions repeatedly;
7). Ignoring the fact that there was a lot of negative feedback in Letters to the Editor about his socialism column;
8). Mainly only acknowledging the few supporters to his column;
9). Lies about Finland and Sweden being socialist countries (they are not); and
10). Lies that Finland’s government collapsed under the cost of socialism.
Remember folks, all this talk and lies about socialism is mainly just another example of Republican/Trump “lies, cheating and dirty politics,” just to get people to not vote for democrats because they are socialists. Trump will do anything to re-elected. To get the truth about the Nordic countries, simply go online. It’s easy to disprove everything Grocott says.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
