Editor,
I guess you have to publish Matt Grocott because you can’t find any intelligent conservatives. Mr. Grocott proves that “socialism,” in his column “Socialism in America” (Daily Journal, Aug. 27 edition) is a slur devoid of any meaning used by far-right-wing fanatics in an attempt to tar their political opponents. Grocott clearly doesn’t understand the difference between communism and socialism, nor the difference between democracy and authoritarianism. His column drifts further into complete nonsense when he starts talking about the money that Biden and Obama make, neither of whom are socialists.
But if name calling in the newspaper is where we are going these days, as long as Grocott and his fascist ilk call their political opponents “socialists,” I’m proud to bear that label.
Chuck Simmons
Redwood City
