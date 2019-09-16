Editor,
Venezuela is Matt Grocott’s socialist example? Venezuela is a dictatorship. Plenty of dictators have existed in capitalist societies: Germany and Latin America.
Scandinavian countries full of “lethargic and unenthused citizens just waiting to move to the U.S.” Really? My question for Grocott is where does unfettered capitalism ultimately lead? Not too hard to figure that one out.
Darlena Torres
Millbrae
