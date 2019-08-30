Editor,
First of all, it is disingenuous to claim the socialism the young seek has always failed (“Socialism in America” in the Aug. 27 edition of the Daily Journal). Why? Because of the change of definition the former San Carlos mayor Matt Grocott seems unaware of. The socialism that has always failed has been that of the old definition: “Socialism is the socio-political system in which the State controls the means of production.” But, the modern definition describes the system in the Nordic countries which has certainly not failed.
Secondly, the example of the Plymouth Colony is disingenuous; yes, crops did not do well the first two years, but it was because of disease, not socialism.
Most importantly, the young see what Grocott does not: we are already witnessing the largest market failure, not just in the history of capitalism, but in the history of the world: the sixth great extinction event, due to climate change. This is not “fake news.” It is the conclusion of the overwhelming majority of scientists in the fields of geology, ecology, climatology, atmospheric science, paleontology and economics.
The young know that our public and private sector leaders are fiddling while Rome burns, leaving a burnt-out husk of a planet for them and their children. They are not happy about it. Especially when people like the former mayor pretend that this difference in political philosophy can be explained as a generation gap in which the young are the ones being irresponsible, uneducated and destructive.
Rail against socialism all you like, but the capitalism walking us over this cliff is much more destructive.
Matthew Johnson
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.