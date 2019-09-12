Editor,
It’s gratifying in these neck of the woods in 2019 that a former San Carlos politician has the will to go against the usual grain (“Socialism in America” in the Aug. 27 edition of the Daily Journal).
It’s amazing that some recent writers, probably supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders or others, can’t believe that he would be allowed to write his opinion.
I am adding a quote by another pretty well-known British person besides former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance and the gospel of envy. Its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery,” Winston Churchill said.
Hey Matt, thanks for being there.
Kevin Thompson
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.