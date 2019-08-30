Editor,
In his column, “Socialism in America,” in the Aug. 27 edition of the Daily Journal, Matt Grocott confuses socialized capitalism with communism, a common phenomenon in today’s somewhat bewildered political climate. When socialism is advocated today, it doesn’t mean communism.
Communism is dying, and no one in his right mind would favor dictatorial conditions like we see in Venezuela, North Korea and other retrogressive countries. Even Russia has abandoned the communist idea.
We already have a free enterprise, somewhat “socialized,” capitalistic system here in the United States, despite President Donald Trump’s efforts to tear down much-needed protective regulations. What is advocated by socialism, is just a few steps further, with universal health care, better environmental protection and enhanced worker welfare. All services deemed necessary for all, like infrastructure, law and order, defense, postal service, libraries and many others, are in reality socialism.
More progressive countries, like the Scandinavian nations, have been able to combine free enterprise and a capitalistic system with greater concern for the environment and people’s health. Corporate profit is not the only goal in a well-regulated society and it cannot be pursued at the expense of people’s health and environmental destruction. That’s where social considerations come in for the benefit of all in the long run. We have something to learn from that corner of the world.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
