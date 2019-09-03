Editor,
Let me preface this by saying that I am not a socialist. In addition, I’m not really sure that Joe Biden and the Obamas are either, despite Matt Grocott’s effort to paint them pink or red or fuschia (“Socialism in America” in the Aug. 27 edition of the Daily Journal). By his argument, the fact that Mussolini was a Catholic would prove that the Catholic Church is fascist.
Socialism is nothing less than state ownership of the means of production. You can look it up. Who wants this? No one that I see. But, socialist remains one of the few effective and permissible slurs one can use. It’s just silly, but it is right in there with the Area 51 stories in the American belief system. No wonder we’ll fall for anything.
Dan Green
Half Moon Bay
