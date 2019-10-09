Editor,
In his letter, “Trumpisms?” in the Sept. 21 edition of the Daily Journal, Frank Paya laid hypocrisy on the Democrats without citing a single instance of evidence to support his opinions. Here is hypocrisy: the Republican party lambasting Hunter Biden for conducting business with Ukraine and citing family ties, while President Donald Trump’s entire brood defines nepotism for three years.
Hypocrisy abounds when Trump says “no collusion” for three years, but with Ukraine he says, in effect, “so what if I did?” It is hypocrisy for Republican evangelicals to say Trump is “God sent” when he has admitted to being a sexual predator, cheats contractors and laborers out of their money, commits adultery with a porn star and never goes to church.
Hypocrisy is defined by Republicans denying Trump is a racist when he started his campaign with birtherism and tries to block any immigration of people other than white immigrants. Outright hypocrisy is decrying the media as “fake news” while supporting Fox News as a nearly state-run propaganda machine. Hypocrisy runs rampant when declarations are made that a better health care plan is forthcoming, while trying to destroy Obamacare at every given opportunity.
The above is a very short list from the hundreds of examples of hypocrisy committed by the right wing and Trump. Paya’s letter is straight out of the Republican playbook: accuse the other party for which you are guilty. With his letter, it would be difficult to believe that few would buy what he is selling.
Rel Kempf
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.