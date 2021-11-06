A San Mateo man accused of having sex with his underaged niece several times and encouraging her to meet him in a parking lot for sex has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Edwinarnoldo Curruchich, 35, was arrested after the girl, under the age of 14, reported several instances of sexual intercourse starting in July 2019, prosecutors said. The girl’s mother intercepted incriminating text messages Jan. 11, 2020. Curruchich allegedly dissuaded the girl from reporting her crimes. Curruchich pleaded no contest July 14 to felony child molestation and several other felonies, prosecutors said. He has two years of credit for time served and must register as a sex offender, prosecutors said.
