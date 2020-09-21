Plans to rebuild an old movie theater into a sweeping residential development received rave reviews from South San Francisco officials.
The South San Francisco Planning Commission unanimously voted in favor of a proposal to build 338 apartments spread through three buildings over 5 acres at 410 Noor Ave.
The decision advances a vision for building new homes near The Shops at Tanforan along El Camino Real at the former Century Plaza 10 movie theater.
Commission Chair Alan Wong gave two thumbs up to project plans during a meeting Thursday, Sept. 17.
“I thought you guys did a really good job designing this project. I think it is the perfect place for this. It’s a lot of units in a place that is currently underutilized. I think this is a home run project for the city, so I’m definitely supportive,” he said.
Commissioner JulieAnn Murphy also admired the proposal.
“I think it’s an excellent location for a housing project and it will have a huge impact on us meeting our housing goals,” she said.
Plans call for spreading apartments spanning in size from studios to two-bedroom units into three buildings ranging from three stories to five stories. Ten percent of the units will be set aside at affordable rates, and the project will include 466 parking spaces in an underground garage.
With the project proposed a short distance from the San Bruno BART station, housing advocates and officials praised the opportunity to build new homes close to public transportation.
“We need every home we can get and this is a great place,” said Alex Melendrez, of the county’s Housing Leadership Council.
The project is not without its complications though as the proposal to build housing within the San Francisco International Airport’s sound corridor mandates consent from the local Airport Land Use Committee.
Land use policies require the City/County Associations of Government’s committee to authorize construction of new homes in an area likely inundated with overhead airplane noise, and such an approval must be granted before the project can move through the city’s regular planning process, officials have said.
Officials have said those approvals from the committee are difficult to get though and the more likely outcome is the project will be denied. In such a scenario, the applicant may appeal to the South San Francisco City Council, which could override the committee’s ruling and assume all liability for the project by approving it.
Commissioner Robert Bernardo said he is professionally familiar with the challenges associated with getting approval for building homes near airports, and expressed concerns South San Francisco could get tangled in sticky legal issues.
But looking forward to the discussion among councilmembers regarding the noise exception, Bernardo said he could support the housing proposal.
For his part, Commissioner Norm Faria favored the proposal to rejuvenate a site which has sat largely vacant and ignored since curtains closed on the theater in 2008.
“It will be nice to have that building demolished and put some nice, new buildings,” he said.
In other business, the commission also approved construction of a new 95-room hotel at 840 El Camino Real. The Fairfield Inn and Suites is expected to be constructed at the former Arby’s lot.
Noting the project’s proximity to a residential neighborhood, officials urged the hotel developer to remain cognizant of ways the hotel could harm the quality of life for nearby residents.
But with a commitment from the builder to be respectful to the neighborhood, officials expressed their support for the project.
“It will improve the area,” said Commissioner Sam Shihadeh.
