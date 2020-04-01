San Mateo police Tuesday announced a pair of arrests in connection with an alleged gang-related shooting Friday.
Officers arrested San Mateo residents Nathan Rodriguez, 32, and Karla Rodriguez, 31, after a multi-day investigation into the shooting, which occurred late Friday in the area of Rogell Avenue and North Kingston Street in the North Shoreview neighborhood.
Nathan Rodriguez was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted homicide and assault with a firearm while Karla Rodriguez was booked for allegedly being an accessory to a felony. Police spokesman Officer Michael Haobsh said the two have been known by police for some time and described them as “prolific criminals.”
San Mateo police had responded to the area at 10:02 p.m. Friday and located a pair of gunshot victims, one of whom was shot in the head and the other in the butt.
Both men were taken to a hospital and remain in critical and stable condition, respectively. Each suffered from a single gunshot wound, though the witness who called 911 said four to six shots were fired, Haobsh said.
The victims hail from San Mateo and East Palo Alto and belong to a rival gang, Haobsh said, adding that the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between the gangs.
An investigation over the weekend led detectives to a house on the 1200 block of Monte Diablo Avenue. At 10:15 a.m. Monday, the North Central Regional SWAT Team served a search warrant and officers interviewed multiple people at the house before arresting Nathan and Karla Rodriguez. The two were taken to San Mateo County Jail.
Prior to the arrest, residents of the North Shoreview neighborhood where the arrest occurred were notified via Nextdoor that a SWAT Team would be operating in the area. He also said the corner where the shooting occurred is a “gang hot spot.”
People with information on the case can contact San Mateo police Sgt. Lee Violett at (650) 522-7662 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (650) 522-7676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.