SamTrans has been awarded $16 million in federal funds as part of the second coronavirus response and relief bill passed last year, the transit agency announced Monday.
“COVID-19 has simply been catastrophic for public transit,” SamTrans Board of Directors Chair Charles Stone said in a press release. “This federal support is vitally necessary to ensure that SamTrans can continue to be there for the people who depend on it.”
The $16 million will allow SamTrans to sustain its long-term projects and programs, such as Reimagine SamTrans, a comprehensive operational analysis of the system that will allow the agency to better serve the public’s transit needs. SamTrans has faced unprecedented challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in close to a 65% reduction in ridership. Funding provided by the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, has allowed SamTrans to maintain service during the pandemic.
SamTrans was not alone in receiving funding, as Caltrain is set to receive more than $39 million. Caltrain has also dealt with furloughs and a decrease in ridership since the pandemic started and is currently considering governance restructuring. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency received $297 million, BART received $274 million, the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District got $55.5 million, while the Valley Transportation Authority received over $39 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.