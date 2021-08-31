Editor,
Regarding Corey Browning’s Aug. 26 article “City grapples with help for its downtown,” the city of San Bruno wants to spruce up the San Mateo Avenue downtown area by making the sidewalks wider, pedestrian and bicycle safety upgrades, new trash cans, loading zones and flowers, to the tune of $19 million.
Bike lanes and wider sidewalks and flowers, aren’t going to help businesses. COVID-19 is the problem with decreased business. I believe the city leaders should take care of something a lot more important than sprucing up San Mateo Avenue. The more important issue at hand should be to put that $19 million toward improving the stormwater and sewer systems they want the homeowners to pay for. Flowers, bike lanes and wider sidewalks aren’t as important as the storm and sewer systems.
Emil Picchi
San Bruno
