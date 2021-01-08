Editor,
People were more willing to accept sheltering, closing businesses, masking, testing and tracing in the first wave. But by the second wave people’s risk assessment changed because they knew very few who had died from it since 92% of COVID deaths were of people over 55. Government actions should have been more focused on sheltering those over 55 than closing schools and small businesses.
California government micromanagement has now slowed down the number of vaccinations with a ton of paperwork. The people who normally give vaccinations are fearful of getting caught up in the red tape, being fined or sued. It’s hard for them to assess, let alone certify, that each person who receives a shot is on the appropriate list. The requirement that dentists take a three-hour course before giving the shot is ridiculous. They’re certainly able to read the instructions or look it up on the internet after three years of medical school.
Along with the scandal at EDD, this is just another reason to sign Newson’s recall petition.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.