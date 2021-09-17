Editor,
The San Mateo City Council’s idea to waive impact fees to encourage more affordable housing (and more 9% real estate tax credits for the wealthy!) is going to starve essential schools, public works and other services of critical funds for their already-failing infrastructure (“San Mateo considers impact fee waivers for affordable housing” in the Sept. 13 edition).
To avoid being parasitic, new joiners should be paying their fair share of the infrastructure they’re joining, so that those agencies have the reserves required to expand or replenish assets to cope with the population expansion. Nationwide, and here, it’s clear that schools, services and public works are severely underfunded. By waiving those impact fees, the council is passing those costs onto rate and taxpayers who must make up an even larger deficit in the future, likely by borrowing and paying for both the capital required as well as borrowing costs. This council decision is another example of an inter-generational wealth transfer like the climate crisis or unfunded pension liabilities, kicking the costs onto future generations.
One can debate whether San Mateo should continue to advance toward a Manhattan lifestyle or remain a family suburb. One can ask why taxpayers are subsidizing affordable housing for workers when investors and businesses profit from the projects and the workers who will live there. One can wonder why businesses don’t pay enough for their workers to afford housing, or even provide that housing. But clearly this council decision is a tax increase on current voters for the benefit of others. Why is there no vetted fiscal sustainability analysis demonstrating the long-term costs and benefits of this decision? Aren’t tax increases supposed to be on the ballot? Is this even legal?
Gregg A. Dieguez
Montara
