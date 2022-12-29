Editor,
This is regarding Dan Walters’ guest perspective, “Which California Schools are run well?” One glaring point stands out : Of the 5 District Readiness Index domains (finance, leadership, personnel policies and workplace conditions) not one appraises student performance. Thus, parents can evaluate political influence of school administration, but not see the most critically important score — student achievement.
