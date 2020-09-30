On Ice Rinks LLC. the operator of San Mateo on Ice in conjunction with the city of San Mateo has decided to cancel the 2020-21 holiday ice skating season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it announced in a press release Tuesday.
“Out of an abundance of caution and with the health of the community and our SMOI staff continuing to be at the forefront of our minds, we have made the difficult decision not to return to Central Park this winter. The ice rink takes an immense amount of planning for all involved on our team, and as we look into the next three to four months, the uncertainty of the pandemic makes it impossible to solidify contracts, plan events and prepare staff. After reviewing what it would take to make the ice rink a safe place during the pandemic, we realized there is no plausible solution to keep the spirit of the season while enforcing the CDC guidelines.” said CEO Peter Mott in the press release.
The rink has been at Central Park in downtown San Mateo for five years.
