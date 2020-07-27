Room raiders • Seven people broke into a person’s room on South Norfolk Street in San Mateo , it was reported at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.

HALF MOON BAY

Burglary. A person cut the lock off a storage container on Main Street and stole $3,900 worth of items, it was reported at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.

Vehicle burglary. A person smashed the windows of a vehicle on North Cabrillo Highway and stole $1,750 worth of items, it was reported at 9:30 p.m., Friday, June 26.

FOSTER CITY

Stolen Vehicle. A person stole a dirtbike from Hemlock Avenue, it was reported at 9:17 a.m. Monday, June 29.

Armed robbery. Three people tried to take beer from a store on 5th Avenue, one person brandished a gun, it was reported at 12:43 p.m. Monday, June 29.

Burglary Commercial Report. A person found broken windows and bloodstains in a building on Seaport Boulevard, it was reported at 1:50 p.m. Monday, June 29.

Disturbance. A person was yelling from their apartment building about their plans to put bullets in people’s heads, it was reported at 1:53 p.m. Monday, June 29.

Disturbance. A person on Linden Street was screaming and threatening to shoot others, it was reported at 7:09 p.m., Monday, June 29.

