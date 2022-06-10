Frogger dog — Someone saw a pit bull running in and out of traffic on Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont, it was reported 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone on the 900 block of El Camino Real was arrested for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and trespassing on railroad property, it was reported 7:17 a.m. Thursday, June 2.
Citation. Someone on the 1800 block of El Camino Real was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and possessing narcotics paraphernalia, it was reported 12:21 p.m. June 1.
Impersonation. Someone defrauded a woman on the 200 block of Chestnut Street of $96.51 through her Chewy account, it was reported Tuesday, May 31.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Weapon law violation. A group of juveniles shot gel beads at another group of juveniles in front of a middle school, causing minor injuries, it was reported 2 p.m. Friday, June 3.
Arrest. Someone on Bay Road was arrested for having a felony warrant, it was reported 10:17 p.m. Friday, June 3.
Citation. Someone on Spring street was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 10:04 p.m. Friday, June 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.