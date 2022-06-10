Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Frogger dog — Someone saw a pit bull running in and out of traffic on Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont, it was reported 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

Arrest. Someone on the 900 block of El Camino Real was arrested for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and trespassing on railroad property, it was reported 7:17 a.m. Thursday, June 2.

Citation. Someone on the 1800 block of El Camino Real was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and possessing narcotics paraphernalia, it was reported 12:21 p.m. June 1.

Impersonation. Someone defrauded a woman on the 200 block of Chestnut Street of $96.51 through her Chewy account, it was reported Tuesday, May 31.

UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY

Weapon law violation. A group of juveniles shot gel beads at another group of juveniles in front of a middle school, causing minor injuries, it was reported 2 p.m. Friday, June 3.

Arrest. Someone on Bay Road was arrested for having a felony warrant, it was reported 10:17 p.m. Friday, June 3.

Citation. Someone on Spring street was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 10:04 p.m. Friday, June 3.

