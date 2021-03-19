The local ice skating community has partnered with the developer of a proposed high-tech office campus, Harbor View, to bring a full-sized rink back to Redwood City following the closure of the Nazareth Ice Oasis.
“The fact that Jay Paul is donating this land is phenomenal for the community and we can’t wait for the city to approve it so we can get back on the ice,” said Sarah Feldman, the founder and CEO of Silicon Valley Ice Skating Association.
The new Malibu Ice Center would be built in partnership with the Mid-Peninsula Ice Rink Foundation, Silicon Valley Ice Skating Association and Jay Paul Company, the developers proposing the Harbor View project along Blomquist Street, just east of Highway 101 where Malibu Grand Prix once was.
As currently proposed, the revised project would amass 765,150 square feet divided among three buildings, one seven- and two six-story structures. The ice rink would take the place of a 20,000 square-foot community building detailed in the proposal.
About 2 acres of land would be offered to the Mid-Peninsula Ice Rink Foundation through a long-term nominal value lease. Jay Paul will provide design and consultation support during development and the foundation would be responsible for running the facility and finding an operator.
“Jay Paul Company is ecstatic to announce this partnership with MIRF that will add a marquee community facility to our proposal, include family entertainment and help the city meet the recreational needs of its residents and youth who currently have no rink access,” Janette D’Elia, the company’s chief operating officer, said in a press release.
An endowment and an advisory committee would also be established to ensure equitable access to the rink. Feldman would chair the committee that would include former councilman Ian Bain, former planning commissioner and Casa Circulo board member Connie Guerrero, Magical Bridge Foundation founder Olenka Villarreal and Maia Harris of Jay Paul Company.
“We believe that this facility, combined with our commitment to encourage diversity, equity and inclusionary access to the rink, will truly offer something for everyone in Redwood City, regardless of income or ability,” said D’Elia in the statement.
Feldman, a longtime advocate for the skating community, shared appreciation for Jay Paul Company’s role in developing the rink. Following rink closures over the past few years, she said the community made its interest in a new ice skating rink clear and the company must have picked up on the calls.
Addressing previous community resistance to the Harbor View project, Feldman said she hopes the City Council moves the project forward, noting free land for such an amenity “only comes around once in a lifetime.”
“The key that has made this particular rink happen is the land will be provided for free,” said Feldman. “This is a great opportunity and I hope they don’t miss it.”
The developer initially proposed building a high-tech office campus totaling 1.2 million square feet within four seven-story buildings plus a two-story amenities building at 320-350 Blomquist St., east of Highway 101 and north of Seaport Boulevard.
The project site encompasses 27.08 acres that are now mostly vacant, but were once home to Malibu Grand Prix entertainment center inspiring the name of the new ice rink. The site is currently zoned for industrial use and the developers are seeking to change it to Commercial Park zoning. A general plan amendment is also required to build offices there.
Mayor Diane Howard said staff was still in the process of reviewing the changes and noted public discussions were a long ways away.
Adam Alberti, managing partner with Singer Associates representing Jay Paul Company, said that if the community benefit process goes as planned, the project could come before the council in August or September.
Recognizing the city’s loss of family entertainment centers over the years, Howard said she appreciates developers incorporating community benefits into proposals. Still, she said all projects, regardless of proposed benefits, will need to be looked at as a whole when seeking approval.
“I appreciate developers are listening but at the end of the day we still have to evaluate the project on its merits, not just on the benefits they offer,” said Howard. “[Residents] want a project that’s good for the community and community benefits. They want it all and I don’t blame them.”
