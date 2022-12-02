For the last 20 years, the Academy of American Dance has brought a family-friendly rendition of the holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” to Redwood City, and the show returns this weekend in the Cañada College theater.
“My idea is literally to keep everybody in the audience entertained, including grandpa, so that everybody is enjoying and getting swept up in the show,” Julia Ball-Dugan, Academy of American Dance director, said. “It’s a show for everybody. I think everybody can enjoy it.”
A hundred dancers from ages 4 to 77 will take the stage this weekend to retell the tale of Clara who dreams of a candy kingdom, dancing gumdrops, bumbling cowboys, a battle between human-sized mice and toy soldiers and a duel between the Mouse King and a Nutcracker turned prince.
The show will run four times at the Cañada College Theater with each show running for an hour and 15 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. Showtimes are at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec 3, and at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Academy of American Dance first began showcasing “The Nutcracker” in 2002, opening at the Fox Theatre where it was showcased every year until 2019. Over its two-decade run, Ball-Dugan said the show has evolved to remain fresh and entertaining for religious viewers and those who’ve never seen the show.
The main goal of Ball-Dugan’s “The Nutcracker” is to provide the community with the most family-friendly version of the show in the Bay Area.
“The whole organization and “The Nutcracker” is a huge community-building opportunity,” Ball-Dugan said. “In general, my goal is to bring dance to people who otherwise would not be able to see us.”
Ball-Dugan has played some role in “The Nutcracker” since starting her dance training as a young girl, inspired after watching her first showing of the historical ballet by the San Francisco Ballet at 7 years old.
She went on to study with Sacramento Ballet and to dance ballet professionally for five years with Tulsa Ballet before deciding to study engineering at Stanford University. While there, Ball-Dugan started Stanford Ballet and began directing a 30-person production of “The Nutcracker.”
By 1999, Ball-Dugan opened her own dance studio, Academy of American Dance, with a focus on training new dancers with technical skills that would prevent the types of injuries she frequently saw while performing professionally.
Like Ball-Dugan, Katherine Byunn-Rieder has spent much of her childhood performing in “The Nutcracker.” The 17-year-old has been with the Academy of American Dance since she was 4 years old and has advanced into more challenging roles as her skills improved.
This year, Byunn-Rieder, a senior heading off to college next summer, will perform as the Snow Queen in the first act and as the rose, the lead in the final flower scene, in the second. Having once filled beginner roles like tiny mice or snowflakes, Byunn-Rieder said she also enjoys seeing younger dancers take on the parts.
“It’s a little weird thinking this isn’t happening again for me but it’s also very rewarding,” Byunn-Rieder said. “I honestly think it’s one of the most rewarding parts. You know you’re leaving the studio in a place where it’s grown so much since you’ve been there.”
Months of work go into preparing for each year’s show. Casting begins shortly after Labor Day and practice commences weekly from then on, Ball-Dugan said. Byunn-Rieder said the time spent together is magical. For many of the young dancers, Ball-Dugan said it helps pull them out of emotional lows, especially during the pandemic.
Like performance groups across the world, the Academy of American Dance was forced to pivot during the height of COVID-19. With the help of her son, Ball-Dugan said the studio was able to build a stage in its parking lot where dancers practiced, occasionally on a slippery surface, and later filmed their performance of “The Nutcracker.”
Returning to an in-person production has demanded similar support from a team of parent volunteers, Ball-Dugan said. But the biggest change is its location. Ball-Dugan shared hope the community would continue to come out and see the Academy of American Dance at Cañada College.
“I really want to remain in Redwood City. That is important to me as that is where the school is located. I feel truly blessed to be able to be a part of this community each year,” Ball-Dugan wrote in a statement. “The work that goes into such a production with all volunteers, is quite an undertaking. It inspires me to know what a great community we have in the Bay Area of very talented, caring individuals, who are dedicated to their children, but who are also able to give the audience a great experience.
Visit balletamerica.org to purchase tickets to the Academy of American Dance’s “The Nutcracker.”
