OK, NOW Aragon manager Lenny Souza has 200 wins. Turns out neither of us can do math.
After beating King’s Academy 5-4 March 9 in the Peninsula Athletic League opener, Souza said a win over TKA that Friday, March 11, would be his 200th win since taking over the Aragon program.
Souza said he and his coaching staff went through the records in the offseason and figured he entered 2022 with 196 wins.
My math, however, showed he had gone over the 200-win mark last season. But — I was basing my number off Maxpreps.com, which had Souza starting his Aragon coaching career in 2008. Souza said he started with the 2009 season. So heading into the 2022 season, Souza was sitting on 192 wins.
Last Wednesday, Aragon beat Carlmont 6-4 in eight innings for the Dons’ eighth win of the season — and now the OFFICIAL 200th win of Souza’s high school managing career.
Congratulations, Lenny.
***
Aptos pitcher Gabe Gaeckle certainly made a name for himself with his 16-strikeout performance over five innings in the Mariners’ 10-0 win over Burlingame Saturday — a game in which Burlingame fanned 19 times.
That performance, however, moved Gaeckle to only No. 6 on the strikeout list of teams that report to Maxpreps.com.
Guess who leads the CCS in strikeouts? San Mateo’s Austin Lachappelle, who has 46 in 27.2 innings pitched. Lachappelle is coming off a 12-strikeout outing during a no-hitter against Woodside last week, a 2-0 Bearcats victory.
It’s the second time this season Lachappelle has reached double-digit strikeouts. He had 11 in a 3-2 win over Lincoln-SF.
In other baseball stat news, Capuchino’s Ryan Lordier is tied for the CCS lead in RBIs with 18 through 11 games. In the stolen base department, Half Moon Bay’s Jared Mettam and Westmoor’s Javi Manila are tied for second in CCS with 16 each. Manila is a perfect 16 for 16 on the season, while Mettam has been cut down just once.
***
Burlingame head wrestling coach Eric Botelho has decided to step down from the position after 15 years of leading the Panthers.
“It definitely did not seem like that long,” Botelho said. “I had a lot of gratifying times during that time.”
During his time at Burlingame, he turned a moribund program into one of the best teams in the Peninsula Athletic League. In 2016, Botelho led the Panthers to the Ocean Division co-championship, with Oceana. 2020 may have been Burlingame’s high-water mark, as the Panthers finished runner-up to PAL power Half Moon Bay in the Bay Division standings. At the PAL championships that season, his son, Kyle Botelho, capped off his four-year career with his fourth PAL title in a fourth different weight class. Eric Botelho’s stepson, Cian Hemmbry, won the 122-pound crown that year as well.
This year, Xavier Bruening was the cream of the crop and the heavyweight had one of the best seasons in school history, winning a PAL title, finishing second at CCS and going 2-2 at the state meet.
While Burlingame has yet to announce who will take over for Botelho, Bruening believes whoever it is will continue to keep Burlingame among the best in the PAL.
“I have no doubts Burlingame wrestling will continue to be a powerhouse,” Bruening said.
***
The Silicon Valley Sports Officials Association (SVSOA) is holding its eighth annual basketball referee camp June 23-26 at Menlo-Atherton.
Campers will receive instruction and video breakdown of games from top collegiate and high school officials. They will also receive training in working in two-person and three-person officiating crews.
The referee camp will be held in conjunction with Bears Invitational summer league, so prospective referees will get real-game experience as well as real-time feedback.
Registration before June 1 is $150. After June 1, the cost goes up to $200. For more information, contact Paul Clay at paulclay650.gmail.com.
If your looking for information about all the sports for which the SVSOA provides officials, go to svsoa.org.
