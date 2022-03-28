Aptos starting pitcher Gabe Gaeckle has recorded an unreal strikeout rate through limited work this season, entering Saturday’s non-league matchup with Burlingame having totaled 22 punch-outs through nine innings. Yet he managed to improve his K rate against the Panthers.
Aptos rolled to a 10-0, six-inning mercy-rule victory backed by Gaeckle’s untouchable five innings of work. The UCLA commit recorded 15 outs, while totaling 16 strikeouts. Every out came via strikeout, while he added an additional one on a strikeout-wild pitch. Senior reliever continued the trend, striking out the side in the sixth to finish with three Ks in one inning of work.
Navigating the win with 21 outs, Mariners pitchers finished with 22 strikeouts.
Burlingame was fielding several non-starters due to an abbreviated spring break roster, and Gaeckle made the Panthers pay. The senior right-hander was popping his fastball consistently in the low 90s. He allowed one hit and one walk, with junior Chase Johnson earning the only knock of the day for Burlingame.
Panthers starting pitcher Jackson Schefsky took the loss, working 4 1/3 innings while yielding six runs on seven hits and striking out five. The Burlingame bullpen yielded four runs over the final 1 2/3.
The game was halted after six full innings of play due to the 10-run margin. Aptos scored the game-winning 10th run on an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of senior Chase Aiken.
