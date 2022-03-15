Lenny Souza, who took over the Aragon baseball program beginning the 2008 season, may be a heck of a manager. But as a mathematician, he may need some work.
Following his team’s 5-4 win over King’s Academy Wednesday, he told me a win Friday in Sunnyvale against the Knights would be the 200th win of his career.
The Dons completed the Bay Division sweep of the Knights with a 10-3 victory Friday, but it turns out Souza eclipsed the 200-win mark last season following Aragon’s 9-3 win over El Camino, May 5, 2021. Now in his 15th season, Souza has an overall record of 210-149 and a Peninsula Athletic League mark of 110-73, split between the Bay and Ocean divisions. He won Ocean Division titles in 2009 and 2019 and is 4-6 in six Central Coast Section appearances.
***
I know this space is usually reserved for San Mateo County sports chatter, but I can’t help but give an update on the Sacred Heart Cathedral baseball team.
Not known as much as a baseball power, the Irish have certainly owned the PAL so far during the non-league portion of the their schedule. At 6-0-1 to start the season, six of the Irish’s seven games have come against PAL teams. They opened with a 9-9 tie against Sequoia and since then have beaten Menlo-Atherton (8-1), Terra Nova (15-1), Sacred Heart Prep (14-0) and El Camino (12-1).
But the real eye-opener was SHC’s 9-2 win over Burlingame Saturday, 24 hours after the Panthers dropped a 5-1 decision to Serra.
It will be interesting to see how the Irish do as they get into West Catholic Athletic League play, which begins this week.
***
When I was growing up, club sport organizations were not a big part of the youth sports landscape. While you may have played with friends in Little League or AYSO soccer, it usually ended as players moved on through their school years.
Nowadays, it’s not unusual for schools that appear to have nothing in common to suddenly have friends on opposing rosters.
Take the King’s Academy-Hillsdale softball game, for example. Following Hillsdale’s 8-3, season-opening victory, there were a few pictures taken of King’s Academy catcher Abby Kong and Hillsdale catcher Veah Alvarez and pitcher Sydney Nagamine.
“They’ve played with each other since they were 8,” said TKA head coach Anthony Kong, Abby’s dad and a Foster City resident.
Turns out, the trio has played for the Flash Elite club team based out of Foster City for half of their lives.
***
Looks like the Fighting Knights Relays, hosted by Hillsdale Saturday was a smashing success. With 15 schools and approximately 600 student-athletes participating in a first-ever event, it seems as if the day went off without a hitch.
“It was a comfortable, fun atmosphere, a lot of which was due to the wonderful parent volunteers and the announcing/music playing by Eddie Kertel. Really made it feel special,” Chris Lucey, meet director, said in an email. “I think it was Jeff Gardiner from Lick Wilmerding, San Francisco, that said he liked to format because it allowed his students that don’t normally get to run relays to do so.”
***
Menlo-Atherton co-athletic director Paul Snow was selected as California State Boys Athletic Director of the Year by the California Coaches Association. He now has a pair of awards, earning the 2017 Nor Cal girls’ athletic director of the year.
Snow, an on-campus teacher who took over the girls’ soccer program in 2005, was named co-AD in 2011, along with Steven Kryger.
Over the last 11 years as AD, Menlo-Atherton has earned 158 PAL, 41 CCS, 4 Nor Cal, and 5 State titles.
***
Joe Marvin, who turned Sequoia football into a powerhouse program in the late 1950s and early 1960s, died last month at the age of 93.
After Sequoia, he went on to a successful college coaching career, eventually leading Cabrillo College to a record of 75-22-5.
But it was his time at Sequoia that set him on a path of football success. He took over the Sequoia football program ahead of the 1958 season and by the time he left the school following the 1963 season, Sequoia won 51 of 58 games and put together a 33-game winning streak — which remains the longest in San Mateo County history.
He was inducted into the Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame in 1992.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
