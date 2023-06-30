San Bruno native Josh Hanson arrived at the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida just in time to make history.

Hanson was promoted to the main national varsity team of the multi-tiered baseball program, and the junior outfielder played the final 14 games of the Ascenders’ 25-0 season, marking the first undefeated run in the history of the national powerhouse. IMG Academy went on to be named USA Today Super High School National Champions, the baseball program’s second such honor in five years.

