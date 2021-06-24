Editor,
Regarding Matt Grocott’s column in the June 22 Daily Journal and the subsequent response in letters to the editor from his two most foremost critics, Seth Rosenblatt and Mark Olbert, maybe this sophomoric battle between these three who have obvious religious, political and personal issues with each other will finally subside.
Quite frankly, how all three became community “leaders” (I believe Seth was on the San Carlos school board) doesn’t say much for the citizens of San Carlos who backed their election. This immature dialogue of trying to contradict, or explain, one views versus another has run its course.
Thank God they’re no longer making decisions for the good of San Carlos.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.