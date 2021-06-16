Editor,
Regarding Matt Grocott’s column “Doubting Darwin” May 24, of course God created the heavens and the earth in six days, but you don’t know how long the days were. Hebrew, Greek and English frequently use the word “day” or “days” to refer to longer than 24-hour periods (Gen 6:4, John 8;56, Gen 6:4, and dozens of others).
Once you accept this, you can begin to harmonize, albeit approximately, the biblical and scientific accounts of creation. Read through Genesis 1: The first day could be the Big Bang, the third day the formation of stars and galaxies, the subsequent days the creation of creatures on Earth, the last being homo sapiens. This is called Day-Age Theory and was propounded by such eminent theologians as Charles Hodge, Benjamin Warfield and Wilson Albright. Well of course there are still some hoops to jump through, but it’s a lot better than ancient pagan creation myths (Mayan, Sumerian, etc) in which the gods had a battle and one god died, so the other gods made the universe out of his body.
But to maintain, along with letter writer Mr. Cody (June 4) that “God has evolved” because “human morality has changed” is nothing more than rank unbelief. Human morality may change: but God does not change. He is not a figment of our imagination. His mercy endures forever. His justice endures forever.
So come on, Mr. Cody. Confess that you’re an atheist. I won’t judge you. That’s God’s job, not mine. And frankly, I don’t want that job.
Clayton Rich
South San Francisco
