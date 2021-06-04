Editor,
One aspect Mr. Grocott neglects to mention in his May 25 column “Doubting Darwin” on evolution is the fact that God has also evolved over time. Human morality has thus changed based on the religions humans have adopted. Human beings have always been the arbiters of morality, following and adapting religious beliefs which best support their civilizations.
Here’s hoping for more religious evolution and a more moral future.
Steve Cady
Burlingame
