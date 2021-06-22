Editor,
Regarding Mr. Rich’s letter “Doubting Darwin” June 16, I would like to say that when it comes to how the physical universe was formed, we most likely have the answer in the Big Bang Theory. What Mr. Rich’s problem is with the spiritual formation of the universe of which we have no observable clues if any exist.
Mr. Rich also tries to harmonize the scientific with the biblical by suggesting that the Bang lines up with the Abrahamic creation myth (myth as in a story, not a lie) even though the concept of evolution blows the days of creation of creatures out of the water since animals such as dinosaurs are not accounted for. It’s disheartening that he subscribes to this way of thinking even while admitting the presence of hoops to jump through and then knocking out the possibility of a different form of creation simply because they’re too “pagan.”
Not all non-Abrahamic creations are violent displays of gore. The Japanese Izinami and Izinagi fished up islands creating land and gave birth to the gods of the world. The Greek Chaos spontaneously gave birth to matter and the gods Tarturus, Gaia, Erebus and Nyx whose couplings from love formed the world. The Australins believed we and the land were carved by spirits in the plane of the Dreamtime. All of these and more are beautiful narratives and they aren’t better than the Abrahamic creation because there is no such thing as the “best” creation.
Lastly, I would like to add that as a former Christian myself (now a Hellenist), there are a lot of diverse philosophies within Christianity. Just because Mr. Grocott doesn’t believe in evolution does not make him less of a Christian than you, Mr. Rich.
Tyler Fuller-Battles
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.