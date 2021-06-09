Editor,
I appreciate your paper and its coverage of local issues and respect you want to maintain some political balance on your opinion page. To that end, Matt Grocott makes a somewhat entertaining and certainly pugnacious foil.
I am disappointed you would publish his dangerous and largely unfounded anti-vaccination views to include, “Seems you’d have a better chance of getting hit by lightning [than dying of COVID-19].” Well, 17 Americans died of lightning and 365,221 Americans died of COVID-19 in 2020 and so far in 2021 there have been no lightning deaths and 221,979 COVID-19 deaths in the United States through June 6.
Of the more than 300,000,000 COVID-19 vaccines that have been administered in the United States, there have been no deaths causally linked to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and a handful of deaths due to blood clots linked to the J&J vaccine. This is according to the CDC and the National Weather Service.
The COVID-19 vaccines are overwhelmingly safe and COVID-19 still tragically kills several hundred Americans every day. I’m sure each of them would have preferred taking their chances with lightning.
John Dugan
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.