Editor,
Regarding the column, “To be or not to be” in the June 8 edition of the Daily Journal, “Matt Grocott, you stop this whining right now! But mom, I don’t wanna to get a shot. I know son, but part of growing up is learning to care about others, not just yourself. So you're saying that if I get vaccinated, I could help others stay healthy? Yes, exactly! Oh, so it’s like choosing to be selfish or not to be selfish? Exactly!”
Mike Aydelott
San Carlos
