Editor,
Putting aside Matt Grocott’s widely debunked arguments about the vaccine (“To be or not to be,” June 8), he apparently doesn’t understand his Shakespeare.
In Hamlet, “to be or not to be” is ironic and illustrates Hamlet’s convoluted contemplation of life and death. Hamlet sees “to be” (to live) as the passive choice (“to suffer the slings and arrows”) whereas he considers ending his life (“not to be”) as a course of action (“by opposing end them”).
The readers of Hamlet understand this irony, as fortunately most people view living and taking on life’s challenges as the desirable choice. Matt, perhaps unintentionally, is making a good analogy because his opposition to vaccinations is about as solid as Hamlet’s musings.
In the end, Hamlet considers life as the less risky choice. Hopefully Matt (and others) will decide to get vaccinated to help both themselves and the people they live among.
Seth Rosenblatt
San Carlos
