Editor,
It’s a given that healthy people do not get vaccinated for their own benefit — they do so to protect those most at risk. While I was puzzled by Matt Grocott’s choice to put his personal politics above the health and safety of others (“To Be or not to Be,” June 7 edition, wherein he seems to disregard the command to “Love Thy Neighbor”) I was surprised (and gratified) that, after considering his own decision to not get vaccinated, he now fully endorses a woman’s right to reproductive choice.
The Lord indeed works in mysterious ways.
Bill Farrell
San Carlos
