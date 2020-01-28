Editor,
I applaud the members of the Burlingame City Council for pushing the developers of the old post office to make something special (“Vision shifting for post office redevelopment” in the Jan. .24 edition of the Daily Journal). An internet search of places of interest in Burlingame showed the Crowne Plaza Hotel, which is far from downtown, and the Pez Museum, which I believe is closed. That’s pathetic. I think downtown is quite pleasant, but very unremarkable, and there is no big draw to it. There are hundreds of visitors staying in the Bayfront hotels every night and free shuttles to take them downtown, but there is no compelling reason for them to come.
I’m hoping that the post office would be repurposed like the Rincon Annex in San Francisco or a marketplace like Seattle’s Pike Place. I hope and trust that the mayor and City Council will entice the developers to create a unique and memorable place.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
