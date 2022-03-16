Got a problem? Raise taxes on the entire herd. That seems to be the mantra throughout San Mateo County.
It doesn’t matter if it’s a city, school district or the county itself, the answer is usually the same: Soak ‘em all. Don’t differentiate. When it comes to the frayed pocketbook, employ a chain saw instead of a scalpel.
The latest issue conflicting local policymakers is climate change. Specifically, there is concern about the potential for wildfires and sea level rise.
County authorities have been discussing the possibility of seeking areawide voter approval of a parcel tax to generate money to pay for mechanisms to address the anticipated effects of a warming planet.
But there’s one obvious snag: A number of Peninsula communities and commercial enterprises are already taking matters into their own hands. They aren’t waiting for the government to act. They’ve been doing so for awhile.
Look at property owners in Foster City and the Shoreview neighborhood in nearby San Mateo. They are paying for major improvements to their Bayfront levee systems now.
They were prodded to do so when it became clear that their insurance rates would skyrocket if they didn’t. Should these same property owners be taxed again to fund improvements elsewhere? Would that be fair to them?
Those are just two examples. There are more. Let’s not even broach the matter of who is responsible for properly thinning, clearing and tending our lush foliage in the western hills.
Which brings up a point. If you choose to dwell in a wildfire-prone area or a flood zone, shouldn’t you provide the dollars to secure your own property? Wouldn’t that be the prudent thing to do? Why burden everyone else?
The county and cities could, if they so choose, deny new developments in fire- or flood-threatened areas. But, for decades, they haven’t. What are we missing here?
SUZANNE TATEOSIAN HAS DIED: Family, friends, neighbors and professional colleagues have been mourning the late February passing of Suzanne Tateosian, 66, a longtime Burlingame resident who dedicated much of her life to keeping her community resilient, safe and secure.
She died unexpectedly in Nevada due to a stroke late in February. She was the former proprietor of a local firm that provided earthquake survival kits to private companies, schools, government entities, foundations and individuals.
She was a selfless and key participant in the work of the Burlingame Neighborhood Network which aims to assist residents in the event of a natural disaster, among other laudable goals.
A recent statement from the network board lamented the loss of one of its most valued members, noting, “We miss her enormously.” The Tateosian family intends to have a celebration of Suzanne’s life in the near future.
PACIFIC CITY’S LIFE WAS SHORT: We would be remiss if we didn’t recognize the 100th anniversary of a San Mateo County amusement park that saw the light of day for only a very brief but exciting period in our entertainment history.
That would be the ambitious experiment known as Pacific City. The Bayside enterprise featured a boardwalk, roller coaster, dance hall and a 1,000-yard pier constructed at Coyote Point on the Burlingame/San Mateo border by optimistic investors who envisioned their effort as a West Coast version of Coney Island in New York.
Pacific City opened in the summer of 1922; it closed one year later, a financial victim of foggy, cold weather and the stench of untreated sewage discharged by towns directly into the waters along the Bayfront.
THANK GOODNESS, BINGO IS BACK: You know the fear and loathing connected with the pandemic are definitely winding down when that hoary staple of Catholic fundraising makes its grand return.
Of course, that would be bingo. Yes, that legal form of innocent quasi-gambling is back. All Souls Parish in South San Francisco (founded in 1898) is hailing the bingo rebirth after an absence of 26 long months at 5 p.m. April 1 in the confines of the school cafeteria.
Minimum prize will be $200. Complimentary food and beverages will be provided. For more information call (650) 583-3562.
You can get in touch with John Horgan by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.