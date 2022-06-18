It’s a miracle! — Someone saw a planter box on fire on Broadway in Burlingame, it was reported 1:37 a.m. Wednesday, June 8.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Theft. Someone on the 200 block of Stanford Avenue made multiple fraudulent transactions of $999.49, it was reported 1 a.m. Thursday, June 2.
Citation. A man on the 600 block of Oakside Avenue was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 1 a.m. Thursday, June 2.
Arrest. A driver on the 2300 block of Middlefield Road was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle, it was reported 7:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.
Citation. A man on Edison Way was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Citation. Someone on Holly Street was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 4:50 a.m. Monday, May 30.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 1300 block of Geneva Avenue, it was reported 9:50 a.m. Saturday, May 28.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from the 600 block of Cordilleras Avenue, it was reported 5:11 a.m. Saturday, May 28.
