A man accused of firing a gun in San Mateo has pleaded no contest to carrying a loaded firearm in public and has been sentenced to 16 months in prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Joel Eduardo Tovar Ramirez, 20, of Mountain View, allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired a shot into the ground near the victim on the 2600 block of Flores Street, with the victim later ramming his car into the Ramirez’s car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.