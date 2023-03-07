Crime logo 2

A man accused of robbing a grocery store in South San Francisco at gunpoint was charged with first degree robbery and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon Jan. 27, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Jesus Enrique Lopezalvardo, 35, of South San Francisco, allegedly entered the Joyeria La Tina Store at 319 Grand Ave. in South City with an unidentified accomplice and allegedly ordered a customer to the floor, racking a gun. He allegedly jumped over the counter and demanded money. The store owner turned over $15,000 and Lopezalvarado allegedly fled the store but the license plate of the fleeing vehicle was registered to his brother’s name. He was found in Los Angeles and arrested on a warrant, according to the DA’s Office.

