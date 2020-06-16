The fair was canceled this year, but the show must go on at the fairgrounds.
The San Mateo County Event Center parking lot will be converted into a drive-in movie theater this weekend and the next, where hit films from years past will be shown on a massive widescreen.
Comedy “Dodgeball,” will be shown Friday, June 19; cult classic “Napoleon Dynamite,” will be shown Saturday, June 20; and action blockbuster “Independence Day,” will be shown Saturday, June 26. All shows start at 9 p.m., and tickets are $35 per car.
For unobstructed views, small cars will be parked in front of trucks. Guests can tune into a radio station to better hear the movie’s audio. And fair concessions including Big Bubba’s Bad BBQ and Fanny’s Funnel Cakes will be available, along with margaritas, beer, wine and soft drinks. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and concessions are available until 9 p.m.
Event Center CEO Dana Stoehr expressed enthusiasm to offer entertainment to local families, in lieu of being able to host the fair which was canceled due to the pandemic.
“We have desperately wanted to gather again and have found a way to do so responsibly,” Stoehr said in a prepared statement.
To purchase “Dodgeball” tickets for Friday, June 19, visit: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4491637/drivein-moviesdodgeballa-true-underdog-story-san-mateo-san-mateo-county-event-center-and-fair. To purchase “Napoleon Dynamite” tickets for Saturday, June 20, visit: https://www.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale.do?method=goInputpassword&performance_id=7103469. To purchase “Independence Day” tickets for Saturday, June 26, visit: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5136929/drivein-moviesindependence-day-san-mateo-san-mateo-county-event-center-and-fair
