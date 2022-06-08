Incumbent Mark Church has won reelection as chief elections officer and assessor-county clerk-recorder in San Mateo County over challenger David Pollack, according to early voting numbers from the San Mateo County Elections Office.
“I’m very grateful for the voters for their trust and confidence,” Church said. “They have spoken loudly and clearly. I look forward to continuing to serve the people in the upcoming term.”
On Tuesday night, Church had 42,645 votes, or 84.48%, while Pollack received 7,833 votes, around 15.52%.
Church’s priorities are stronger election security, fair election access, office transparency, and efficient operations. He wants to continue efforts to digitize hundreds of thousands of county documents dating back to the 1800s, strengthen the department’s cybersecurity system and continue outreach efforts to underserved communities through partnerships with local nonprofits.
“We will continue to strengthen the security of elections, cybersecurity and continue our digitalization program of all of our historical records,” Church said.
Church was first elected in 2010 and assumed office in 2011. Church served as San Mateo County supervisor for 10 years, representing District 1. He has also represented Millbrae as mayor and councilmember. Church was backed by most of the Democratic party establishment, including U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, former state Sen. Jerry Hill, and supervisors Don Horsley, Dave Pine and Warren Slocum.
His challenger was San Carlos resident and New Jersey native David Pollack. He advocated expanding social media outreach, suggesting more user-friendly services and public education to improve communications. Pollack, the founder of the tech nonprofit FirstAID Labs, also argued for more website improvement for underserved communities and experts to improve operations.
The race developed a sharp competitive edge throughout the months, with Pollack lodging accusations about the management and morale of the county office. He accused Church of poor record management and work environment, which Church categorically denied, citing the office’s retention numbers and efforts to engage and regularly speak with employees. On Tuesday night, Pollack said he did the best he could do in a tough race against an incumbent and felt he connected with the voters he met.
“The reason I got into this race was to make running for office more transparent and accessible for community members who want to represent the community,” Pollack said.
Election results included in Tuesday night’s tally include mailed ballots before Thursday, June 2, and vote center ballots from Election Day. The post-election results releases will be at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9; Friday, June 17; Monday, June 13; Tuesday, June 21; Wednesday, June 15; Thursday, June 23. The final results will be available Thursday, July 7.
