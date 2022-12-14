Four men who are alleged to have ambushed two men outside a business on the 700 block of Kains Avenue in downtown San Bruno on a Saturday night in November were arrested in a coordinated multiple-agency operation, according to police.
At about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, San Bruno police were dispatched to a business on Kains Avenue. While responding, police pulled over a vehicle speeding out of the area. Two men were in the car, and one was shot in the arm and expected to fully recover, according to police.
An investigation revealed the suspects were lying in wait for the victims to exit. Dozens of shots were fired at the victims before they returned fire from their own handgun. The suspects attempted to flee, but crashed the car and disabled it. They fled on foot and were picked up by another vehicle a short distance away. Investigators identified all three shooting suspects, as well as multiple people who were accessories to this crime. All three of the primary suspects are suspected gang members from Oakland, according to police.
At about 4 a.m., Dec. 8, a multi-agency operation was executed in an effort to arrest the known suspects in this case, and to secure evidence through search warrants. All three shooting suspects (male Oakland residents ages 26, 22 and 21) were arrested during the above-described operation and booked into San Mateo County Jail.
During the operation, an additional suspect was arrested for charges related to drug sales and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The firearms seized during this investigation included an AK-47-style assault pistol, three semi-automatic handguns (one with a high-capacity drum magazine), and an un-serialized handgun (ghost gun), according to police.
