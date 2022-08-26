Hillsdale head coach Mike Parodi wasn’t exactly thrilled with opening the high school football season on a Thursday, but it’s hard to argue with the results.
Parodi’s Fighting Knights (1-0) marched down to San Jose and shut out Silver Creek 21-0 in non-league action.
“Because it was our first game it was just weird in general,” Parodi said. “To add it on to a Thursday with a short week of practice it was just weird. But at the same time we got it done, and we get an extra day of rest.”
Hillsdale quarterback Liam Smith threw for two touchdowns, and linebacker Fabian Castillo capped the scoring with a pick-6 late in the third quarter. It was the first touchdown of Castillo’s varsity career.
Hillsdale broke a scoreless tie near the end of the first half when Smith connected with Jackson Sierra for a short touchdown pass. In the third quarter, Smith delivered his second scoring chuck, a short TD pass to Erick Waugh, the first score of Waugh’s varsity career.
“[Smith] performed well,” Parodi said. “He threw the ball good, made some good reads. … Silver Creek was absolutely huge up front. It looked like we were playing a JC team out there.”
Hillsdale’s Thursday opener was necessitated by a current shortage of football referees in the Central Coast Section. It is the only such Thursday game of the season for Hillsdale. Sept. 29 will see Aragon, Burlingame, Mills and Sequoia each play Thursday games.
