Liam Laughlin led shot put qualifying with a region-leading mark of 51 feet, 5 1/2 inches as most College of San Mateo contenders made it through the Northern California track and field preliminaries Friday at Chabot College in Hayward. Finals are slated for this Friday at Chabot: 11 a.m. field events, 2 p.m. track events.
Laughlin finished ahead of former NorCal leader Chance Hefter of College of the Redwoods, who was second at 49-8 1/2. The Aragon High grad now ranks No. 2 in the state, just 1 1/2 inches shy of the lead.
Laughlin was also fourth in discus throw, qualifying with another personal best, 152-1 (No. 7 in the current state rankings).
There were no prelims in the javelin throw, where he also leads the north at 181-8 and is No. 2 in the state. Laughlin is arguably the state’s top all-around thrower.
On the track, Sarelis Villalobos-Martinez qualified easily in her prelim races with personal bests, running third overall in the women’s 400 meters in 58.63 seconds and No. 4 in the 200 meters (25.43) – both state championship “B” qualifying marks.
Evelyn Contreras was the No. 4 triple jump qualifier with a personal best 35-2 1/2. There were no prelims in the long jump where the 2019 San Mateo High grad ranks No. 5 in the north at 17-4.
Johnny Goode ran 49.37 in the men’s 400 meter prelims to advance to Friday’s finals. He ranks seventh in the state with a best of 48.11. He had a busy day, anchoring the 4 x 100 meter relay team — that included Jared St. Onge, Nathaniel Mata and Deon McDauley — to a finals berth in 42.25. the 4x400 team of Evan Forsman, Donovan Garcia, Liam Kilbridge and Goode qualified in 3:20.64. San Mateo has state ranking respective bests of 41.71 (No. 7) and 3:17.72 (No. 4).
Garcia was the No. 2 qualifier in the 400 meter hurdles, with a personal best 53.58, to rank No. 3 in the state.
The double Coast Conference hurdles champion out of Hillsdale High did not need a qualifying race in the 110 hurdles, where he ranks No. 7 at 14.90. He has the No. 2 NorCal time in both events.
Forsman (Riordan) was fourth in his 800 meter prelim race in at PB 1:57.65 to advance to the finals.
Hillsdale grad Mata grabbed the ninth and last qualifying berth in the 200 meters with a PR 22.04 — but fell short of making the 100 finals with his 10.90.
