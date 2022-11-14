Over the past five years, incidents of political violence in the United States by right-wing extremists have soared. Few experts who track this type of violence believe things will get better anytime soon without concerted action. Domestic extremism is actually likely to worsen. The attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of the speaker of the House of Representatives, was only the latest episode, and federal officials warn that the threat of violence could continue to escalate after the midterm elections.

The embrace of conspiratorial and violent ideology and rhetoric by many Republican politicians during and after the Trump presidency, anti-government anger related to the pandemic, disinformation, cultural polarization, the ubiquity of guns and radicalized internet culture have all led to the current moment, and none of those trends are in retreat. Donald Trump was the first American president to rouse an armed mob that stormed the Capitol and threatened lawmakers. Taken together, these factors form a social scaffolding that allows for the kind of endemic political violence that can undo a democracy. Ours would not be the first.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Terence Y
Terence Y

Hey NYT, in your diatribe, do you realize you’ve listed more left-wing instigators of political violence in the US by left-wing extremists than right-wing extremists? Mr. Pelosi’s alleged attacker is a left-winger while the KKK was birthed by the Democrat Party. And although you memory-hole them, let’s not forget about BLM and their racist ideology - definitely not right-wing.

Sorry, NYT, but as soon as you return the Pulitzers for your fake news reporting on the Russian Collusion Delusion, maybe the American people will take you seriously. As it is now, the NYT is likely consumed by more worms in compost drums than by Americans looking for real news. I do give you credit for no longer using the word “insurrection” as that narrative has fallen flat. Now we’re waiting for you to investigate why Nancy Pelosi turned down the National Guard authorized by our great President Trump. You know, the President Trump who continues to wield more influence the more you try to demonize him.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription