Editor,
Inflation is still in the news, as shown in the Feb. 10 edition, “How inflation and tangled supply lines are gripping economy.”
On Facebook in May 2021, I wrote to my friends and family that inflation is our biggest worry in Biden’s economy. I have also written two letters here about inflation Nov. 2 and Dec. 20. On Facebook I cited Modern Monetary Theory as the root cause, because the “theory” is just an excuse to print money without collecting taxes to account for the money being spent. This “theory” and Critical Race Theory are two Democrat “theories” that are proving to be problematic at best and not scientific theories at all at worst.
Several Democrat proponents have wanted to explore MMT as a way to fund big government spending, and apparently at the Federal Reserve and in Congress MMT has influenced monetary policy from day 1 of Biden’s administration. The fundamental principle of MMT is that since we have autonomy over our own currency we should be able to “dismiss” federal spending by proper monetary policy and if needed, judicious taxation. It’s been a year that monetary policy has been controlled by the Biden administration and lo, and behold, inflation (not including food and energy) is at 7.5%, and the Fed has done nothing but promise to stop buying bonds and then raise rates starting in March. They should have done that early in 2021, but MMT is the reason they are moving slow.
The Wall Street Journal has a very excellent opinion piece on inflation, published in print Feb. 11. Sarah Palin has also asked, “how is that hopey-changey thing working now for ya?”
James Constantino
Daly City
